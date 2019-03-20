85 percent vote in favor of ESPLOST renewal in Vidalia, Toombs County

TOOMBS COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Vidalia and Toombs County Schools could see some big improvements, thanks to a special vote on Tuesday.
The Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, also known as ESPLOST, was passed.
542 people voted ‘yes’ to renew the tax, while 93 voted ‘no.’
The superintendent of Toombs County Schools tells WTOC 85 percent of people who showed up to vote on Tuesday voted in favor of the ESPLOST. He also says this money will not only help Toombs County Schools, but will also help Vidalia City Schools.
Toombs County Schools and Vidalia City Schools have a joint resolution between both school districts to partner together and split the funds of ESPLOST. By doing this, the five-year cycle of the special one-cent sales tax can benefit all students and staff in Toombs County. Superintendent Barry Waller says the money is almost split equally between the two school districts.
Toombs County has more students, so they get more of the money. The money is used for capital projects, enhancing buildings, safety, security, and transportation upgrades. Waller says this tax is very important to the school districts, and it isn’t just a tax people who live in Toombs County pay. People from out of town who buy things in the county are also helping improve the schools by paying the one-cent sales tax.
“We are so thankful for the folks in Toombs County, Lyons, and Vidalia that saw fit to show up and vote so we can continue the excellent things going on in our school district,” Waller said. “We feel like we have the best teachers around, and continue to add to their toolbox, so every day they can come and roll up their sleeves and help our students shine in Toombs County.”
