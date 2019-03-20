Richmond Hill City Council fills Post 3 seat

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) - Richmond Hill City Council filled its Post 3 seat Tuesday night.
We caught up with councilman Bill Donahue after the announcement.
“Richmond Hill is a great small town that’s growing rapidly. I look forward to the challenges of managing that growth along with the council. I look forward to getting very involved in the community," he said.
The seat became open after former council member John Fesperman was asked to resign after city leaders discovered he was living in Columbus, Ga.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.