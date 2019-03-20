S.C. officials say state making progress against opioid crisis despite death increases

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -More people are dying because of opioid related overdoses across South Carolina. Despite the increase in numbers, some believe the state is making progress fighting the opioid crisis as some groups say the number would be much higher if it wasn’t for opioid antidotes.
Officials say that in 2018, EMS personnel in South Carolina administered Naloxone more than 8000 times.
Since 2013, this number has increased 110%, saving potentially thousands of lives in South Carolina alone.
There is a push to get naloxane into the hands of caregivers of people at risk of overdosing on opioids.
Pine Ridge Pharmacy in West Columbia is one of the pharamacies in South Carolina that dispenses Naloxane without a prescription to people who ask for it.
“We’re not recognized as providers by a lot of insurance companies or other places, but in this particular place we are,” said Kyle McHugh, the owner of Pine Ridge Pharmacy. “In this particular case we are the provider of the medication and the education for the patient.”
Everyone who recieves Naloxone is given information on how to administer it and what steps you should take when someone is overdosing.
