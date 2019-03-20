Suspect arrested after allegedly attacking woman with tire iron over parking spot

UPPER DARBY, PA (WPVI/CNN) - A Pennsylvania woman faces multiple charges after investigators say she followed another woman into a convenience store and hit her in the head with a tire iron.
Aretha Robinson, 51, is being held on $15,000 bond. She faces charges including assault and making terroristic threats.
Police released surveillance video of Robinson being arrested March 10 inside a Wawa convenience store in Upper Darby, PA. The video shows Robinson with a four-pronged tire iron in her hands, which she gives over to officers as they arrest her.
Investigators say Robinson followed a 41-year-old female into the store after the victim parked her car.
"The victim got into the parking spot before the defendant did. It all went downhill from there," said Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood.
Robinson then allegedly hit the victim in the right side of her head once with the tire iron.
Customers say the parking lot at Wawa can sometimes be hectic with limited places to park, but there’s no explanation for the aggressive attack.
"It’s over a parking space, you know. It’s really not that deep. I’m trying to get along with everybody, you know, live life on life terms,” customer Andre Platts said.
Following the alleged attack, the victim refused medical treatment.
