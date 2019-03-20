Top Teacher: Lynn Miller, South Effingham Elementary School

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - If you are not making mistakes, you are not learning. That’s the attitude of this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.
It’s okay to make mistakes and talk in Lynn Miller’s 1st Grade class at South Effingham Elementary School.
"I will tell them, ‘you all are too quiet, you better be talking,' when we do buddy activities, because that’s how they learn. That’s how anybody blossoms and nurtures through interaction, so I want them to interact, and if there is a problem, I show them how to problem-solve. ‘Can you fix it? That’s how you learn.’
Miller has been teaching for 34 years and tries to make learning fun.
"I see education as a form of advertising. ‘I’m in the advertising business, I’ve got to get them to bite into my product. If I make it fun and it radiates to them, I get excited when they get excited,’ she explained.
“She’s a fun, energetic teacher. She teaches us in the funniest way possible,” said student, Laedyn Tatum.
“Just to see the little hands moving, that twinkle in their eye and their enthusiasm, that’s the best part of every day,” Miller said.
Miller says it’s really the students that drive the class.
“I guess I teach life skills in a way, but there is more that goes on here than First Grade material. They ask and I say ‘let’s find out.’ It’s exciting, it’s fun, it’s challenging. It’s hard work, but your heart will be so full - so absolutely full."
