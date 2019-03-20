Variety of projects bringing improvements to Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) - It’s the first day of spring, and summer is right around the corner.
A lot of work is being done on Tybee Island for visitors to enjoy - everything from road resurfacing to dune construction, new public showers, and bathrooms near the beach.
Tybee’s mayor and city manager talked to WTOC about how these projects aim to make the island safer and improve it all around.
A lot of these projects will be happening simultaneously. One of the most substantial is on North Beach - the site of the Tybee Island Marine Science Center.
Dune construction projects and new cross-overs are already underway, and have a high priority ahead of the busy visitor season.
“We have to make sure that these projects get done before the middle part of April," said Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman.
With beach and dune renourishment, the deadline is May - the start of sea turtle nesting season.
Showers and bathrooms, similar to what visitors enjoy on North Beach, are planned for areas around the pier and just south.
“As people may recall, there used to be a foot shower at the end of every cross over. Well, that was really eating into our water supply, so we’re limited to what we can take out of the aquifer, our deep wells," said Shawn Gillen, City Manager for Tybee Island.
Gillen says the new showers tap into shallow wells, and will be placed just north of the pier, and just south, adding that they’re hoping to get the one on the south side this season.
Long term, Mayor Buelterman says they want a new public restroom somewhere between 17th and 19th streets.
Of all the things happening on Tybee now and in the coming months, the mayor says they can be split into two types.
Dune renourishment keeps the island intact in the event of a major storm, helping to preserve life and homes.
“Then, the other projects are more associated with making a trip to the beach a much more enjoyable experience for everybody, so that has a spill-over effect on businesses, but it’s also something that’s used by residents, and the families that come to visit residents," Buelterman said.
