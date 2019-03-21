Bo Dukes trial enters fourth day

In the interview, Bo Dukes told Holland that Ryan Duke was nervous law enforcement would find out what he had done and that Ryan never bragged about what happened. In the interview, Bo Dukes said he believes he asked Ryan Duke if he wore gloves and he said Ryan told him he didn't. During the interview, Bo Dukes told Holland he thinks Ryan Duke was on doing cocaine back then [2005] Bo Dukes told Holland in his interview that he had spoken to Ryan Duke the night before and Ryan had told him he wasn’t going to say anything about what happened.