Bo Dukes trial enters fourth day

ABBEVILLE, GA (WALB) - Day four of Bo Dukes’ trial picks back up in Wilcox County Thursday morning.
On Thursday morning, the prosecution has called Brooke Sheridan, Bo Dukes' girlfriend, to the witness stand.
Sheridan said that after Dukes was interviewed by the GBI in 2016, he began having panic and anxiety attacks. Sheridan said Dukes had had a severe panic attack and he told her that his roommate, Ryan Duke, had gone into Tara Grinstead's home and killed her… and Bo helped Ryan burn her body.
Sheridan said that Bo Dukes told her that Ryan Duke had woken him up Sunday around lunchtime and told him that he killed Tara Grinstead.
Sheridan said Dukes went back to sleep because he didn't believe Duke and they didn't talk about it again until the following Wednesday.
Sheridan said Bo Dukes helped Ryan Duke dispose of Grinstead’s body that Wednesday at the pecan orchard.
GBI Agent Logan Holland has been called to the stand to talk about the interview he had withed Bo Dukes on Feb. 2, 2017. Holland said his interview with Bo Dukes it was, "to his understanding," Dukes' idea.
Holland said Dukes took him and other agents to the pecan orchard. The interview is happening during a car ride with Holland driving and Bo Dukes as a passenger. In the interview, Dukes told Holland the area [pecan orchard] has changed a lot since then [when Tara Grinstead was burned].
In the interview, Dukes told Holland that he and Ryan Duke are the only ones who know where Grinstead's body was burned. In the interview, Bo Dukes said he was Ryan Duke's closest friend back then [When TaraGrinstead was killed]. Dukes told Holland in the interview that he doesn't know if Ryan Duke put her [Tara Grinstead's] body in the back of the truck or in the bed of the truck when he picked her up.
Dukes told Holland in the interview that Ryan Duke told him that he didn't rape Tara Grinstead, but Bo said he isn't sure he believes that. Dukes told Holland they had a party out there [in the pecan orchard] before Grinstead's body was burned.
In the interview, Bo Dukes told Holland that Ryan Duke was nervous law enforcement would find out what he had done and that Ryan never bragged about what happened. In the interview, Bo Dukes said he believes he asked Ryan Duke if he wore gloves and he said Ryan told him he didn't. During the interview, Bo Dukes told Holland he thinks Ryan Duke was on doing cocaine back then [2005] Bo Dukes told Holland in his interview that he had spoken to Ryan Duke the night before and Ryan had told him he wasn’t going to say anything about what happened.
Dukes said that he didn’t remember if Ryan Duke said if Tara Grinstead was already naked or he undressed her the day she died. Dukes told Holland in the interview that on that Wednesday they burned her, he first saw Tara Grinstead that her body was lying in the pecan orchard and she was covered in ants. Bo said he carried her by her arms.
DAY 3
On Wednesday, the prosecution showed a video interview Bo Dukes did with the GBI from a few years ago.
We’ve heard from more than a dozen witnesses over the past three days, but yesterday, the jury heard from Bo Dukes firsthand in a recorded interview.
“He asked me to help him get rid of her body and I agreed," Dukes said in the hour and a half long interview.
The 2017 interview between Dukes and the GBI was played for the jury where he revealed how his friend Ryan Duke murdered their former teacher, Tara Grinstead, and how he helped Duke dispose of her body.
“And moved her body to a wooded area where there was a bunch of wood and burned it.”
The interview was conducted in Rochelle, a year after he told investigators he had not been involved in Grinstead’s disappearance when he was questioned on a tip made by a former army buddy.
Dukes admitted to agents that his former high school classmate Ryan Duke confessed that he murdered Grinstead at her Ocilla home in 2005, using a credit card to break into her house then strangling her. Dukes said Ryan used his truck to haul Girnstead’s body to a Ben Hill County pecan orchard owned by Dukes’ family. That’s where he says they burned her body for two days.
GBI Assistant Special Agent Todd Crosby said on Wednesday more than 57 agents from across the state helped search for the remains.
"We're standing at the edge of the original pits so you can see how far out we took these original pits or different quadrants looking and digging. And screening through the earth looking for these remains."
Forensic anthropological consultant with the GBI, Alice Gooding, testified that human remains were found on the property.
“This is a portion of the cranial bone called the occipital which is here in the back of your skull and this is a small fragment of that bone.”
Court resumes in Wilcox county at 9 Thursday morning.
He’s also facing concealing a death charges in Ben Hill County for this case and he’s facing sexual assault charges in Houston County for an incident that happened at the start of the year.
