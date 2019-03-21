Congressman Buddy Carter holds discussion on homelessness, housing in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - U.S. Congressman Buddy Carter made a stop in Savannah Thursday, holding a round table discussion on homelessness and housing.
Among those who attended the meeting were city leaders, the Savannah Police chief, and Savannah Housing Authority.
Carter says the message he got from the meeting was needing innovation grants and flexibility as well as more collaboration with everyone working together. He also spoke about what he learned about the housing in the area.
“We have such a housing problem here in Savannah, particularly for the lower income,” he said. “The house ownership in our area is evidently lower than it is on the national level, and that was kind of news to me, and I’m glad to find that out. It’s something that deserves to be addressed.”
The round table discussion was held at Savannah Technical College.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.