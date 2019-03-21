Family of woman killed in Lowcountry boating accident files wrongful death lawsuit

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - The family of a woman killed in a boating wreck in Beaufort County has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
The family of Mallory Beach filed a lawsuit against two businesses - a Parkers gas station off of Okatie Highway, and Luther’s Rare and Well Done, a restaurant off of Bay Street in Beaufort.
The lawsuit also names two people - Kristy and James Wood.
Mallory Beach was one of six people on the boat when it crashed near Parris Island in February. Search crews spent days combing the area, searching for her. Her body was found days later.
Stay with WTOC as we will update you as soon as we have more information, both on air and online.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.