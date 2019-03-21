GA Sec of State Office opens investigation over possible missing absentee applications from 2018 elections

ATLANTA, GA (WTOC) - The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is opening an investigation into possible missing absentee ballot applications during the 2018 election cycle.
According to a release from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office, the investigation has been launched in response to a series of accusations by the Democratic Party of Georgia, who claims that at least 4,700 absentee ballot applications were misplaced, preventing voters from receiving their requested absentee ballots.
“There is nothing I take more seriously than guaranteeing election integrity and bringing free and fair elections to every eligible voter, whether they choose to vote absentee or on Election Day,” Raffensperger said in the release.
The Investigations Division of the Secretary of State’s Office will conduct the investigation.
