It’s Flannery O’Conner Day in Savannah this weekend

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - If you’re looking to relax this weekend after all the St. Patrick’s Day festivities, we’ve got you covered.
This weekend is a great one to get the kids out of the house and follow Dorothy down the yellow brick road! The Savannah Ballet Theatre presents the Wizard of Oz this Saturday night at the Lucas Theatre. The Savannah Ballet Theatre’s world-renowned, professional dancers bring Frank Baum’s classical tale to life. Tickets are still available for the show. All ages are welcome, and there will be a character meet and greet after the performance.
On Sunday, you can head out to Lafayette Square to celebrate Savannah native and beloved author, Flannery O’Conner.
“This weekend would be Flannery O’Conner’s - Savannah’s favorite literary daughter’s - 94th birthday, so we are having a giant birthday party and parade to celebrate as we do every year, paired with local author day, an art show. There’s cake, there’s coffee and tea, there’s chicken coop bingo, vendors, all kinds of fun stuff," said Cody Shelley. "So, we like to get out into Lafayette Square and celebrate in true Flannery style. The home itself, Flannery’s childhood home, will be open throughout the afternoon for folks to come in and see. Every year, we’re expanding and growing a little bit, so there’s more and more to look forward to.”
