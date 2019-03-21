It’s Flannery O’Conner Day in Savannah this weekend

“This weekend would be Flannery O’Conner’s - Savannah’s favorite literary daughter’s - 94th birthday, so we are having a giant birthday party and parade to celebrate as we do every year, paired with local author day, an art show. There’s cake, there’s coffee and tea, there’s chicken coop bingo, vendors, all kinds of fun stuff," said Cody Shelley. "So, we like to get out into Lafayette Square and celebrate in true Flannery style. The home itself, Flannery’s childhood home, will be open throughout the afternoon for folks to come in and see. Every year, we’re expanding and growing a little bit, so there’s more and more to look forward to.”