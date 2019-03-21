Mayor DeLoach, Congressman Carter to kick-off annual ‘March for Meals’ campaign

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Senior Citizens Incorporated is fighting senior hunger across the Coastal Empire.
The annual March for Meals kickoff event is happening Thursday, March 21. It’s a campaign to show the importance of the Meals on Wheels program and raise awareness to senior hunger.
Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people age successfully, along with U.S. Congressman Buddy Carter and Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach, will kick off the local “March For Meals” at 11:30 a.m. with a brief news conference. During the news conference, the congressman and mayor will share their thoughts regarding the importance and positive impact of the Meals on Wheels program in our community and the nation. This critical program provides both nutritional support and the only social interaction many of these seniors have each day.
After their comments, the congressman and mayor will deliver meals to a few of the 1,800 seniors who benefit from SCI’s Meals on Wheels program each day.
The public is encouraged to visit seniorcitizensinc.org to learn how they can become involved in supporting Meals on Wheels and the other SCI programs for older adults in our community.
