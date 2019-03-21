Mayor DeLoach, Congressman Carter to kick-off annual ‘March for Meals’ campaign

Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people age successfully, along with U.S. Congressman Buddy Carter and Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach, will kick off the local “March For Meals” at 11:30 a.m. with a brief news conference. During the news conference, the congressman and mayor will share their thoughts regarding the importance and positive impact of the Meals on Wheels program in our community and the nation. This critical program provides both nutritional support and the only social interaction many of these seniors have each day.