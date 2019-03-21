Plentiful Sunshine Continues Thursday

(Gray News) -
Not much of a surprise here – it’s chilly, once again, this morning.
Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are in the upper 30s and lower 40s before 9a.m. There are a couple colder spots well inland. Some patchy, inland, frost is possible.
The forecast remains dry, clear and chilly through the morning commute.
HIGH TIDES –
Fortunately, onshore winds have decreased along our coastline. The decrease in wind, combined with a changing moon phase are allowing tide levels to decrease. This morning’s high tide – forecast to peak around 9 a.m. - may reach minor-flood levels. But, Highway 80 is not expected to be impacted.
Temperatures warms into the 60s before noon; topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s under plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Warmest temps are forecast to occur between 2 and 4 p.m. It’ll cool off quickly this evening, with a temp dipping into the 50s by 9 p.m.
Friday begins in the 40s (Yes; Jackets again) with afternoon temps peaking near 70° under plenty of sunshine.
A more significant warming trend takes-hold heading into the weekend ahead of the next chance of showers and thunderstorms early next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter