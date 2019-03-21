Savannah Police looking for shoplifting suspects

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police are working to identify two individuals suspected in a series of shoplifting events.
Police say the male and female suspects have been caught on surveillance footage committing shoplifting offenses at the Home Depot on Abercorn Street, Victory Drive, and a third location in the area. In all cases, police say the suspects left with DeWalt power tools that were not paid for. They were traveling in a silver Dodge Caravan.
Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities or the crimes should contact Southside Precinct detectives at 912.351.3403. Information can also be forwarded to Crimestoppers at 912.234.2020.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.