Sun Belt Conference names new commissioner

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Sun Belt Conference made history Wednesday by naming Keith Gill as their new commissioner.
When he takes over on May 1, Gill will become the first African-American commissioner of an NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision Conference. He will be replacing Karl Benson, who announced his decision to step down back in August.
Gill is currently the Executive Associate Commissioner of the Atlantic Ten Conference. He also spent time as an athletic director at both the University of Richmond and American University, receiving numerous awards, honors, and achievements.
Gill has also worked for Vanderbilt University, the University of Oklahoma, and the NCAA itself.
