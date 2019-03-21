Suspect pleads guilty for 2015 fatal shooting in Lyons

LYONS, GA (WTOC) - A suspect in a 2015 deadly shooting in Lyons, GA plead guilty to charges in court on Thursday.
Carlito Soldiew-Acosta has plead guilty to a malice murder charge and now faces life in prison with the possibility of parole.
He was accused of shooting and killing Marie Warnock near her car outside of a Chatters Restaurant in 2015.
Warnock served First Baptist Church Vidalia as its secretary for 43 years. The pastor at the time said that he and his wife left a Christmas party before someone found Warnock dead outside the Lyons restaurant.
