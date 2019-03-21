Suspect pleads guilty to 2015 murder in Lyons

LYONS, GA (WTOC) - A suspect in a 2015 deadly attack in Lyons, GA plead guilty to charges in court on Thursday.
Carlito Soldiew-Acosta has plead guilty to a malice murder charge and now faces life in prison with the possibility of parole. He is accused killing Marie Warnock near her car outside of a Chatters Restaurant in 2015. The cause of death was found to be blunt force trauma.
Warnock served First Baptist Church Vidalia as its secretary for 43 years. The pastor at the time said that he and his wife left a Christmas party before someone found Warnock dead outside the Lyons restaurant.
