Tracking a series of weak cold fronts

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A west wind has really picked up! Some our southern cities like Alma have had wind gusts in the 30s this afternoon and the clouds have pushed in ahead of that dry cold front I mentioned last night. It’s actually going to be a pinwheel of weak fronts associated with large Low pressure taking aim at New England and parts of the Great Lakes states this weekend.
The clouds will continue to push towards the coast with clearing before midnight, so hopefully a lot of you will be able to enjoy the last bit of the Super Worm Moon that rises tonight around 8:30 p.m. It’ll actually be easier to see on the horizon because the sun will have set almost an hour prior unlike last night.
Lows will be in the 40-45 degree range and most all areas are expected to maintain at least a light WNW breeze overnight. Friday abundant sunshine, still breezy and warm temps near 68-74 degrees for highs.
A Fire Danger Statement is in place for anticipated afternoon conditions: breezy, dry, low relative humidities. Friday: RH values as low as 25-30 percent and elevated offshore winds could also cause fire concerns.
A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect as well as a moderate risk for rip currents for all enjoying some spring break time on the water.
The weekend is looking bright with wonderful Spring-like temperatures!
