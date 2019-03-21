Woman shot on Palmetto Bay Road in Hilton Head

Woman shot on Palmetto Bay Road in Hilton Head
March 21, 2019 at 10:16 AM EST - Updated March 21 at 10:56 AM

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occured at the Point Comfort Club at Palmetto Bay Road on Hilton Head Island.

Deputies responded at about 10:20 a.m. on Thursday. Medics provided aid to the woman before she was flown to an area hospital.

After preliminary investigation, a man left the area in a vehicle prior to the deputies’ arrival.

According to the sheriff’s office, there is not believed to be a safety threat to the public at this time

