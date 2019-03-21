Woman walks across country to raise awareness to opioid epidemic

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) -A woman is on a mission to raise awareness about opioid addiction and overdose deaths by walking across the country.
Jessie Grieb started out on her journey July 23, 2018, from Maine with a destination of Key West, FL.
Thursday, she made a pit stop in Richmond Hill with her cart and her puppy, Takodah, to tackle a nationwide issue head on.
“There’s over 192 people a day who are dying from overdoses, and over 72,000 people in 2017 died from this so it’s wiping out an entire generation," Grieb said.
It’s an issue that tears thousands of families apart, including her own.
“Struggling with my own addiction, and my brother and boyfriend of five years both overdosed and died from heroine," Grieb said. “I went through a lot with them and I’ve struggled a lot trying to get clean and trying to get through all of that, and that was really my biggest motivation,” she said.
Also, an assisted Recovery Center of Georgia founder, Terry Bruce, said it has only gotten worse.
“It’s so much worse than it used to be,” Bruce said. “Opioids have been a problem for some time, but the introduction to the fentanyl has made it much more dangerous to even think about getting something off the street," she said.
Grieb said the only thing that has slowed her down is the weather, but even then, she keeps pushing.
“It definitely hasn’t been easy on the way," Grieb said. “I’ve had my struggles, I’ve had moments where I really wanted to give up and go home, but it came down to two choices. I could go home and eventually go back to what I was doing, or I could get up and keep walking,” she said.
Grieb said she plans to hopefully make it to her destination to Key West some time in May,
