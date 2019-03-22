Beautiful Weather Continues This Weekend!

(Gray News) -
Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures have cooled into the 40s in most communities this morning; a few degrees warmer than it was yesterday morning. However, it’s still cool-feeling and worthy of a light jacket this morning.
The forecast remains cool and clear through the morning commute. Thankfully, weather will not have a significant impact on your Friday morning drive in to work. Through the day, under plenty of sunshine, temperatures warm into the 60s by noon; peaking in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It’ll be warmest between 2 and 4 p.m.
Temperatures cool back into the 50s not too long after sunset. Grab a jacket if you have evening plans. But, you can leave the umbrella at home - the forecast remains absolutely dry.
This weekend features plenty of sunshine, seasonally cool temperatures and great overall weather. The next chance of rain arrives early next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter