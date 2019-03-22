EOA offering free energy assistance in Chatham County

GARDEN CITY, GA (WTOC) - Even when the weather is nice, your energy bill can take a toll on your wallet. That's why one local group wants to help out.
The Savannah-Chatham Economic Opportunity Authority is providing free energy assistance for low-income people in the area.
This is a service that many people rely on. The Savannah-Chatham EOA has offered energy assistance numerous times in the past, especially during the winter months when people are trying to heat their homes. But as we know, spring is officially here and the EOA wants to continue helping people.
On Friday, March 22, the EOA of Savannah and Chatham County will offer energy assistance for anyone who lives in Garden City or the surrounding areas. In order to take advantage of this opportunity, you must bring in the following items with you to apply:
- Social Security Card only
- Picture I.D.
- Must bring light & gas bill (unless total electric
- Proof of Income
The group will be offering assistance until the available funds run out. To apply, go to the Garden City Parks & Recreation Office at 1608 Priscilla D. Thomas Way in Garden City Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This assists only low-income residents and the working poor of the larger Savannah/Chatham County region.
For more information, call 912-238-2960 ext. 129, 137 or 139.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.