GA State Senate passes ‘Heartbeat Bill,’ now goes back to House

ATLANTA, GA (WTOC) - The Georgia State Senate has passed the Heartbeat Bill, outlawing abortions once there is a detectable heartbeat.
Heartbeats are typically detected around six weeks.
They made some minor changes to the bill, so it has gone back to the House. We aren’t clear on what those changes are just yet.
Governor Kemp has endorsed this legislation, making it clear that he plans to sign it.
It passed by a vote of 34-18.
