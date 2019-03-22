Lawyers for man wrongfully arrested files notice to sue city of Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Attorneys for a man who was wrongfully arrested in Savannah started the process of suing the city. James McGill III is suing the city for $1 million, according to the ante litem notice filed with the clerk of city council today.
An ante litem letter is a notice required by state law when you plan to sue a government organization. The city has 90 days to respond.
Savannah Officers arrested McGill on Christmas Eve for an armed robbery. They released him 22 days later when it was evident he didn’t commit the crime.
His family has said officers ignored that evidence and kept him in jail.
