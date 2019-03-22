New St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital opens in Pooler

POOLER, GA (WTOC) -The new St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital in Pooler held a tour Friday, before it officially opens its door to patients.
City officials say the new micro hospital will provide residents with a new patient experience and an abundance of services, all while being in a convenient location for surrounding communities.
President and CEO Paul Hinchey says it’s been a long time coming.
“This community has waited forever, and it was long overdue," Hinchey said. “You can feel the excitement that’s in the air just by the people that are here, because they’re getting as good of healthcare as you can find anywhere."
This hospital has been in the works for more than 10 years and is just one of three phases.
Starting Monday, people will have access to an urgent care, X-rays, MRI’s, mammograms, and even outpatient surgeries.
Hinchey said the new hospital will definitely make healthcare much easier and innovative.
“The other part about it which we’re equally excited about is that you can schedule the healthcare on your own," Hinchey said. "As an example, a woman can get on an app and schedule her own mammogram. You can’t do that now.”
It’s a big win for the city of Pooler.
“Pooler is definitely not only in a targeted area of growth. It is the bullseye," said Pooler Mayor, Mike Lamb. "It makes a lot of sense to put the medical areas here so that other people can get here. You see Interstate 16, Interstate 95, and Highway 80.”
The St. Joseph’s/Candler Pooler Hospital project will be done in multiple phases over a 10-year-period.
Phase one, which opens Monday, houses offices for specialty and primary care offices. It also includes key clinical services like Outpatient Surgery, advanced imaging, Outpatient Physical Therapy and more.
