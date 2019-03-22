Ogeechee Tech’s iGot Campaign sets new record

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - A local technical college celebrated a milestone Thursday afternoon.
Volunteers with Ogeechee Tech’s annual iGot Campaign set a new record, raising more than $440,000. Volunteers went to businesses in Bulloch, Evans, and Screven counties on Tuesday and asked for donations to help the school offer scholarships, buy state of the art equipment, and other things not covered in the state budget.
Organizers say they’re pleased with the response.
“It shows the great sense of value that OTC brings, not only to the communities, but also enriches the lives of the students in these communities,” said campaign chair, Russell Rosengart.
Ogeechee Tech primarily serves students and industries in Bulloch, Evans, and Screven counties.
