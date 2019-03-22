Plans being developed for new Chatham County Courthouse

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Chatham County commissioners got an update on upcoming SPLOST projects Friday.
That includes the future of a new Chatham County Trial Courts building, slated to go where the old Chatham County Jail once was.
A similar attempt to build a new trial courthouse was made back in 2012. It even went to the historic review board and was approved, but for one reason or another, the plans were abandoned, and the old jail that used to sit at 145 Montgomery Street, remained.
Now that the old jail is gone, it’s perhaps a little easier to imagine the conceptual drawing from Lott+Barber becoming a reality.
In the project update to the County Commission, the summary said the preliminary re-design is underway.
“There’s a minimum of two meetings required for a project of this size and scale. Part one, height and mass, and then the second part is part two, design details,” said Leah Michalak, Director of Historic Preservation for the Metropolitan Planning Commission.
A little more than a week ago, the Historic District Board of Review saw the report from MPC staff, and approved Part One.
“Part One looks at the height, and literally the height and the mass of the building, the footprint and how tall it is and where the windows are going and things like that," Michalak said.
Part Two will look at materials used and what's going in the window openings.
As far as the timeline from this point, the ball is in the court of the design firm.
“There’s probably still a few more months left in our process depending on when they come back for their Part Two requests. They don’t have to come back immediately, the next meeting. A lot of times, with a project this size, it takes them a couple months to get their information together for the next part,” Michalak said.
A meeting with the Zoning Board of Appeals obtaining construction documents and meeting other requirements for a project this big could mean this block will be empty for some time before adding 12 new courtrooms for the county to use.
