Ridgeland Town Council honors deputy sheriff for bravery
March 21, 2019 at 10:07 PM EST - Updated March 21 at 10:07 PM

RIDGELAND, SC (WTOC) - Ridgeland Mayor Joey Malphrus and Town Council honored a Jasper County sheriff’s deputy for her distinguished service, heroism, and bravery during Thursday’s council meeting.

Deputy Heather E. Betz was severely wounded while responding, along with other officers, to a domestic dispute in the Ridgeland area in the early morning hours of Nov. 22, 2018. She was ambushed with rifle fire and shotgun blasts while trying to rescue a hostage.

The council adopted a resolution honoring Betz, and presented her with an award in recognition of her bravery.

Deputy Betz had to be flown by helicopter to a Savannah hospital for treatment for her injuries, which she still suffers from.

