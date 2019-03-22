Ridgeland Town Council honors deputy sheriff for bravery

RIDGELAND, SC (WTOC) - Ridgeland Mayor Joey Malphrus and Town Council honored a Jasper County sheriff’s deputy for her distinguished service, heroism, and bravery during Thursday’s council meeting.
Deputy Heather E. Betz was severely wounded while responding, along with other officers, to a domestic dispute in the Ridgeland area in the early morning hours of Nov. 22, 2018. She was ambushed with rifle fire and shotgun blasts while trying to rescue a hostage.
The council adopted a resolution honoring Betz, and presented her with an award in recognition of her bravery.
Deputy Betz had to be flown by helicopter to a Savannah hospital for treatment for her injuries, which she still suffers from.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.