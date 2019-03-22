Savannah Police working to identify Ulta shoplifting suspects

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police need the public’s help to identify a man and a woman suspected in a shoplifting that occurred on Saturday, March, 16.
Police say around 6:15 p.m., the two unidentified suspects went into Ulta on Abercorn Street and left with multiple items without paying.
One suspect is described as an adult black male wearing a tan hat, black shirt, and khaki cargo pants. The second suspect is described as an adult black female who wore a white shirt and checkered black and white shorts.
Anyone with information on this case or the suspects’ identities is asked to call detectives at 912.351.3403 or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.