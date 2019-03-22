Sheriff addresses controversial traffic stop in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - A driver’s video and a sheriff’s office report offer two different perspectives on a roadside stop this week in Bulloch County.
Here is the video that’s gotten lots of attention of social media:
The sheriff’s office says one of their captains stopped an aggressive driver blocking other vehicles. The driver says the captain was aggressive and was abusing his authority.
The video shows the captain and the driver arguing over what happened on the road and what either side should do about it.
Chris Glover says he was on Highway 301 Wednesday on his way home when a car beside him tried to move to his lane with a truck coming up behind him.
“...And he’s gonna cut his blinker on and cut me off when I’ve got only two car lengths behind this tractor trailer,” Glover said.
He says the truck behind the car then moved behind him.
“So I took my hand and signaled ‘5 for 55,’ the speed limit, and as soon as my hand flashed 5, he turned the blue lights on me,” Glover said.
He recorded Captain Rick Rountree from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office approaching his car.
The roadside exchange lasts several minutes. At times, both men are shouting over each other. Glover refused to show Rountree his license.
Sheriff Noel Brown declined to talk on camera, but his written statement said Rountree stopped Glover for “aggressive driving” and Glover violated Georgia Law 40-5-29b by not complying with Rountree’s request for his license. The sheriff’s post to social media also mentioned previous driving complaints against Glover and copy of a previous incident report.
“Then they have my address and everything on Facebook for everybody to see,” Glover said.
He says he wants to see the captain removed from the department to keep this from happening again.
The sheriff’s office defended Captain Rountree’s actions, but also said they were not pursuing any case against the driver. Glover says he’s consulting with an attorney.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.