This weekend is everything we’ve hoped Spring to be!

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Other than the pollen, we’re actually enjoying a Spring in the South instead of an “early Summer." A west northwesterly wind is pretty persistent as a strong area of Low pressure is moving through New England. We’re dry as High pressure near Texas is dominating the Mississippi Valley through the Southeast Coast.
We’re heading into the weekend with abundant clear skies and sunshine; 64 degrees with a breeze at 7:38 p.m. sunset. Saturday we start in the low 40s, closer to 50 for the islands, and we’ll have a little bit of a wind chill. Afternoon near 70 with a cool breeze out of the northeast, but not as windy as the past two days.
Sunday will be sunny and a little warmer: 47/76.
MARINE FORECAST: today and tonight: a brief surge in winds this evening could catch you off guard nearing SCA conditions. Overall, winds should top out in the 15-20 knot range with seas 2-4 feet and 4-5 feet across offshore Georgia waters this afternoon. Overnight, winds will veer around to northerly after midnight. Winds will remain elevated in the 15-20 knot range and just below advisory thresholds.
FIRE WEATHER: Fire Danger Statement is in place for all of Southeast Georgia and Southeast South Carolina until 8 PM Friday. Saturday through Sunday “critical" or near-critical relative humidity values are likely to persist. Permission granted to avoid yard work especially if you planned on burning!
Next chance of rain comes Monday afternoon ahead of a front that’ll swing through Tuesday bringing cooler air and some pollen relief in the way of rain.
