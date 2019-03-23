Beautiful weekend weather continues!

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Clear conditions continue into the evening with temperatures falling from the 60s into the 50s after sunset. The International Space Station will be visible for four minutes, beginning at 7:56 p.m. Look off to the WNW, 44 degrees above the horizon, it will then disappear 10 degrees above the NE horizon.
A few clouds will move in overnight with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures will warm quickly, already near 70 by noon making for nearly perfect brunch weather! Highs top out in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.
Monday morning will be much warmer with temperatures out the door in the mid 50s. Highs will top out in the upper 70s, but we will see increased cloud cover throughout the day. Rain moves in late Monday with cooler air moving in overnight.
We’ll only make it to the mid 60s on Tuesday with more rain possible. We will then dry out for the rest of the week with highs back in the 70s Friday into the weekend.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
