Popular walking trail reopens in Candler County following Hurricane Michael

CANDLER COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Hurricane Michael made its way through Georgia nearly six months ago. The fierce winds damaged a popular walking trial in Metter.
The bridge sat damaged and the trail sat closed until different parts of the community pitched in to help. The still-fallen trees show some of the damage Michael did last fall. It dropped enough trunks and limbs to tear apart the bridge that helps connect the half-mile walking trail in the woods at the recreation department.
The county rain into delays with reimbursements from FEMA until an Ag class from Metter High School offered to do the work. A local hardware store provided the materials at cost and a local civic club paid the bill. Students spent two days building back the bridge to reopen the trail.
“When I got here, I heard everybody say, ‘Everything’s better in Metter.' You know what? I’m starting to become a believer in it. Everybody pitches in, no matter what it is,” said Recreation Department Director, Mike Robbins.
The trail reopened this week, just in time to let walkers enjoy everything starting to bloom.
