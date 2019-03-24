Hilton Head holds annual wing eating competition at Wing Fest

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) -Thousands of people got their “wing on” on Saturday afternoon at Shelter Cove Park on Hilton Head Island.
The popular event in its 24th year did not disappoint. A dozen restaurants, businesses, and firemen all put forth their best flavor and effort to take home bragging rights for "best wing".
The Wing Eating Contest saw the return of 2018 champion Dwayne Gibbs from Charlotte in a crowd of a dozen.
But this year, 26-year-old Beaufort resident Stefan Moser came in first place.
“The competitive eating thing, I’ve always been interested in it and it’s kind of a bucket list thing," said Stefan. "I always just wanted to do it and this is the closest one.”
For the kids, there was a “Wing Bobbing Competition”. They had to find two plastic wings in whipped cream with only their mouths.
Our own meteorologist Jamie Ertle emcee’d those competitions.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.