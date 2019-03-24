1 in hospital after armed robbery in Berwick shopping center

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -One person is in the hospital after an armed robbery at a neighborhood bar in a Berwick shopping center on Sunday.
Chatham County Police responded to a call for an armed robbery, followed by a call for a shooting at Brewer’s Sports Bar & Grill. Witnesses on scene say that two men came into the restaurant through a back door and demanded money. During the robbery, one person was shot and taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Detectives are looking for suspects. They’ve been described as two black men wearing all black with black hoodies and purple bandanas.
