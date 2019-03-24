Miles for Meals 5k raises money for senior citizen meals

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Senior Citizen’s Inc. feeds 1,800 people through its Meals on Wheels program every day and another 400 are on the waiting list.
Money raised by the Miles for Meals 5k funds food to move them into the program’s regular delivery rotation.
It was race led by a banana, two cupcakes, and a corncob.
Miles for Meals 5k runners may dress in silly costumes, but they raise money for a seriously important cause.
“1 out of 8 older adults in Georgia don’t know where their next meal is coming from, and thanks to organizations like Senior Citizens and out Meals on Wheels program, we’re able to make that not a reality,” said Patti Lyons, the president of Senior Citizen’s Inc. “We raise about $20,000, and that means that we can feed 20 people, take them off the waiting list and feed them for an entire year.”
Each meal is cooked by professional chefs, packed with a third of daily nutritional requirements and delivered by volunteers.
“We have over 400 volunteers, and we have routes all over a four-county region," said Lyons. "Places you wouldn’t expect - Tybee Island, the Landings. Getting older affects you regardless of how much money you have or how little money you have, and adequate nutrition is important for all of us.”
She says knowing the impact these runners will have on our community is overwhelming.
“It just warms my heart," Lyons said. "To think that people would give up part of their Saturday to come and help an older adult that they don’t know, it just means the world.”
Lyons says the Meals on Wheels program also delivers pet food to make sure seniors aren’t skimping on their own meals to feed their animals.
