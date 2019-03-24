Petals and Pearls empowerment conference raises funds for families in need

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The inaugural Petals and Pearls, Ladies and Girls Empowerment Conference was held on Saturday.
The event, designed to inspire women and young girls in our area, is put on by the Kingdom Strong Ministries. It is also a fundraiser for families in need.
Besides helping the community, they want their girls to leave with a positive attitude.
“What are hopes are, that they will leave here with something they will want to share with others," said organizer Shirley Cave.
Besides inspirational speakers, there was a fashion segment, photo booth, games and vendors.
