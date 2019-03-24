Shellman Bluff celebrates St. Patrick’s Day one week later

SHELLMAN BLUFF, GA (WTOC) -One week later and it is still a sea of green in Shellman Bluff as they held their St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday.
There was a best dressed dog contest, a cornhole tourney and several local bands.
“Well, the reason we have it a week after is because we have ours the first Saturday after Savannah has theirs," said Gary Smith, president of the Friends of Shellman Bluff group. "We’re so close to Savannah, the shiners and different units participate in the Savannah parade and if we had ours the same day as they did, it wouldn’t be as large.”
