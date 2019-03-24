7th annual Barranquilla Carnival celebrates Colombian heritage

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The 7th annual Barranquilla Carnival got underway in Savannah on Saturday.
The carnival is put on every year to resemble the second largest carnival held in Barranquilla, Colombia. It is the second largest in the world after Rio De Janeiro.
Hundreds of people came out to enjoy some latin swing and folkloric dance.
Zumba girls from the YMCA were also there as well.
People were also able to enjoy some latino cuisine which smelled amazing because I was out there.The carnival was full of bright colors and women and children in beautiful dresses.
The event coordinator says they love putting this event on every year to share their cultural roots with the community.
“The reason it’s so special is because it holds a place in our heart," said Lisette Riccelli, the event co-ordinator. "We have a lot of feelings because we can be apart of our city every year and everytime, so the reason I do it is because I want to share with the people.”
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.