Warm start to the week, cool down on the way

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Dry weather continues this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures fall into the 60s this evening, with a light southeasterly breeze. The work week starts out on the mild side, with out the door temperatures in the mid to upper 50s Monday morning. Temps quickly climb throughout the morning with highs in the upper 70s. Rain moves in late Monday into Tuesday, followed by cooler air.