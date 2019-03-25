Agreement between GSU, EGSC to mean more than just shared credits

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Big changes are on the way for two schools in our region.
It’s all designed to put students of a smaller college in Statesboro for more access and opportunities.
Georgia Southern’s Nessmith-Lane Center will soon become the Statesboro satellite campus for East Georgia State College. In an agreement between the two schools, East Georgia will move its classes and faculty offices into a building on Southern’s campus. It’s the latest piece in an ongoing partnership between the two. Georgia Southern’s provost says it’s part of a mission to help East Georgia students who want to transition to a four-year university degree.
“The students will be on campus. They’ll be taking classes that are strictly East Georgia, but also courses that are strictly Georgia Southern,” Dr. Carl Reiber said.
University students say it makes sense because East Georgia students already have access to Southern facilities.
“It sounds like a good idea to me. They’ll be close to dining commons, all the facilities here. It sounds like a good idea,” said GSU student, Ryan Banks.
“It’ll be closer for a lot of students. It might create a little more traffic, but that’s about it,” said Josiah Mason, GSU Student.
Georgia Southern’s Continuing Education Program will move out to East Georgia’s current Statesboro site on U.S. Hwy 301 South of Statesboro. The provost believes the move ultimately helps students.
“The hope is they’ll move through the curriculum. They will be successful and feel as though they’re both East Georgia and Georgia Southern students,” Dr. Reiber said.
This move certainly can’t happen overnight. They hope to start the transition during the summer with some construction and remodeling work to get classrooms and offices ready, but they’ll implement it as soon as that gets completed.
