Appreciation day held for Coast Guard on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) -Hilton Head took time on Sunday to honor the men and women who help with missions around the South Carolinas and Coastal Georgia area with the second annual Coast Guard Appreciation Day.
Besides honoring active duty coast guard members, the day was also used to teach the community more about what they do.
The Coast Guard even had a 45 foot Rescue Boat in the water and a trailered Aids to Navigation Boat on display.
Sunday also marked the installation of a 3 story Coast Guard museum in the Harbor town Lighthouse.
“I think it’s really cool that they’re bringing awareness because I feel like a lot of younger people don’t appreciate the military as much as they used to, like back in the old days,” said attendee Hannah Scott.
Along with Coast Guard Appreciation Day, they also held their annual Spring Fest celebration with a sidewalk sale, live music, and more.
