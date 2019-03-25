Burton Fire warns residents after responding to 5 brush fires over the weekend

BURTON, SC (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District says it put out five brush fires between Friday and Sunday. Two of the fires caused damage to a home and a shed.
Fire officials believe the fires were caused by unattended yard debris fires or illegal trash burning. They want to remind residents that a county ordinance requires you have water nearby and prohibits you from burning trash.
If you want to burn trash in unincorporated areas of the county, South Carolina law requires you to call the state’s forestry commission.
Fire officials warn that embers can smolder beneath debris for days, and all it takes is a gust of wind to reignite the fire.
