Chance of Rain Returns Monday Evening

(Gray News) -
It’s a pleasant morning across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Under a few clouds, temperatures are in the 50s in many communities with a nearly calm breeze. A light jacket may be needed this morning. But, wear something lighter underneath. Much warmer weather returns during the day.
The temperature is forecast to warm into the mid-60s by mid-morning, into the mid-70s at noon; topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. The warmest conditions are forecast to occur between 2 and 4 p.m.
The forecast remains dry through dinner-time ahead of a “later evening” and overnight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rain may enter far inland areas between 9 and 11 p.m. and approach the coast between 12 and 2 a.m. The risk of severe weather is quite low, but isolated thunderstorms remain possible.
Clouds remain through Tuesday as a cold front sweeps in from the north. A few additional showers are possible along the front. Temperatures may actually cool as Tuesday afternoon wears on. A chilly breeze is forecast, too.
The forecast remains cool and sunnier through mid-week ahead of our next chance of rain – this coming weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter