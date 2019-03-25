CNT arrests suspect, seizes large quantity of methamphetamine

POOLER, GA (WTOC) -A known methamphetamine dealer in Chatham County is in jail following an operation led by the Chatham-Savannah Narcotics Team and the United States Marshals.
Information led law enforcement to a Best Western Hotel on Bourne Avenue on March 22nd where 30-year-old Jason Barker was arrested without conflict. A quick search of Barker’s hotel room revealed a large amount of crystal meth, cocaine, and other drug paraphernalia. Authorities also seized up to $5,000 and a vehicle. The drugs that were seized have an estimated value of $5,000.
Barker was on parole through Clayton County and was wanted for parole violation when he was arrested. Barker was also wanted by Chatham Co. Police for aggravated assault and terroristic threats. He was served with those warrants and is also being charged with multiple felony drug charges by CNT. He is currently in Chatham County jail.
“This case highlights multiple agencies working together and sharing information for one goal," said CNT Director Everett Regan. "I am thankful for the outstanding outcome and thankful for our close working relationships.”
Additional charges and arrests are possible.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.