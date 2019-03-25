Consider This: Mueller investigation complete

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - It’s over! After more than two years, 2,800 subpoenas, 500 search warrants, 500 witnesses, and more than $25 million of tax payer money, Robert Mueller’s investigation is done. Late last week, the former FBI Director handed over his report to the Attorney General for review.
The result of all that work, a decisive conclusion that President Trump nor his campaign, as he’s been saying all along, did not collude with Russia in the 2016 election. A huge victory for Mr. Trump, but not the total exoneration he claimed when it came to whether he obstructed justice.
Mueller decided not to decide, leaving that up to Attorney General, and Trump appointee, William Barr. Barr, in consultation with others, concluded that the investigation did not exonerate the President of obstruction charges, but there’s not enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable that criminal activity existed.
So, we stand here today almost exactly where we started. Those who support the president say ‘we told you so’ and those who don’t saying the same. An ending to a two-year drama as unsatisfying and controversial as the series finale of the Sopranos.
Consider This: It is time for us all to move on from this investigation. There was no collusion period, and as for obstruction, there’s nothing any congressional investigation will uncover that Mueller and his team of 19 attorneys and 40 FBI agents and intelligence analysts couldn’t. It’s over.
Russia’s objective from the outset was to undermine our political system, and every day we look for blame within our country, we move them closer to their goal.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.