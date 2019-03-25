Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 3-25-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A cold front will push into the area tonight and off the coast Tuesday. Low pressure will develop along the front to our southeast as high pressure builds in Wednesday. High pressure will dominate our weather through Saturday. Another cold front moves in Sunday night. Tonight skies will become mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms from 10am to 1am. Storms are not expected to be severe and should not last longer than 1 hour for any one spot. Daybreak temps will fall to 53-58. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler, with a 40% chance for showers, highs 62-70. Northeast winds may gust to 20mph. Tuesday night will become partly cloudy, lows near 40. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Thursday will be sunny and milder, highs near 70. Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs near 80. Our next rain chance is Sunday night.