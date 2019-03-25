Determining the difference between allergies and the flu

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -As allergy season gets into full swing, many people often have the same question: “do I have allergies, the flu or the common cold?"
One doctor says there are some clear signs and symptoms to pay attention to that will help determine that answer.
“This morning I’ve seen 9 new patients for pollen allergies this morning,” said Dr. Jack Eades.
Doctor Jack Eades with Southern Allergy and Asthma says with early pollen season in full swing, he's seen more patients than normal.
But the question is, how do you know if it’s allergies or the flu?
“One of the easiest ways to tell the difference is you don’t get a fever with inhalent allergies, so if you have a fever it’s not going to be an allergy, it’s going to be a cold or viral infection possibly influenza,” says Dr. Eades.
Eades says the reason it can be so confusing to tell the difference is because of some of the same symptoms you get with the flu, such as watery eyes, sniffling and sneezing.
“For the majority of my life, I thought that I was getting sinus infections all the time," said Madeline Corbett. Corbett suffers from allergies. "But it turns out that you can be allergic to different things in your house, such as dust mites and you can be allergic to pollen and you can be allergic to small things that you don’t even realize you can actually be allergic to.”
Dr. Eades says the season can all be tricky when it comes to determining the difference.
However he says, this is just the beginning of pollen season.
“When we have a very cold winter, it tends to be a very severe rapid onset of the pollen season, we didn’t have a severe winter this year as we did last year, so it’s kind of a slower presentation and gradually builds up this yea," Dr. Eades says.
