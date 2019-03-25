Effingham Co. animal shelter lowers adoption fees for several dogs seeking homes

EFFINGHAM CO, GA (WTOC) -The Effingham County animal shelter has been struggling trying to get several dogs adopted, so they decided to lower their adoption fees to just $25 in hopes of finding them homes.
Many of those dogs at the Effingham County animal shelter have been there for months, which is why the shelters director said they had to do something in hopes of finding these pups stable homes.
Duke, Magoo and Harper are the only ones left out of the six that have been at the Effingham County shelter since December.
Shelter Director Lorna Shelton says since lowering their adoption fees they’re only down to three that need stable homes.
She says many of the dogs are mixed breeds with rough pasts which is why some people are skeptical of adopting, but says they have done everything to make sure the pups are ready to adopt right away.
“We had several dogs that we had some of them as far back as early December and they just weren’t moving so we have an organization in Effingham called helping out pets in Effingham or HOPE and I called her and said look these dogs aren’t moving and unfortuntately for shelters that’s open admission that means sometimes euthanasia so we tried to do things to alleviate that and redirect that from happening,” said Shelton.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.