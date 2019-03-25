Georgia Tech football player dead at 21

ATLANTA, GA (WTOC) - The Georgia Tech Athletic Department announced Sunday that student-athlete Brandon Adams died in Atlanta on Saturday.
Adams, 21, was a junior football player.
According to the school, he spent his summer break in 2018 interning for the world renowned Georgia Tech Research Institute. He was a business administration major.
Born Dec. 22, 1997, Brandon Alonzo Adams is survived by his mother, Lisa Greer, stepfather, Reginald Woods, and sister, Rian. Memorial information is not available at this time. The school did not say what caused his death.
“All of us here at Georgia Tech send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Brandon Adams,” said Georgia Tech President G. P. “Bud” Peterson in a press-release. “We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”
Adams, a defensive interior lineman, played in 33 games over three seasons as a Yellow Jacket from 2016-18. He recorded 41 career tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles as an interior defensive lineman. He was coming off a career year in 2018, when he amassed 24 tackles, five tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in 13 games (all career highs).
“On behalf of the entire Georgia Tech athletics family, I offer my deepest condolences to Brandon’s family and friends, including his past and present coaches, and his brothers in the Georgia Tech football family,” said Todd Stansbury, Georgia Tech Director of Athletics in the release. “As we mourn the loss of such an incredible young life, we are also here to support Brandon’s family and friends, his past and present coaches and his brothers within the Georgia Tech football family in any way that we can. Please join us in keeping Brandon and everyone who loved him in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
A Brentwood, Tennessee, native, Adams was a three-sport star at Brentwood Academy (football, wrestling, track and field). He served as captain for Brentwood Academy’s football and track and field teams that both won state championships during his senior year (2015-16). In all, he earned 11 high school letters (four in football, four in track and field, three in wrestling) and helped lead four Brentwood Academy teams to state titles (football – 2015; track and field – 2013, 2015 and 2016).
“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is heartbroken by the news of Brandon’s passing,” said Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech football head coach. “In the short time that I have had the privilege and honor of knowing Brandon, I admired and respected him, first and foremost as a terrific human being, but also as an outstanding teammate and leader. Jennifer and I offer our thoughts, prayers and unconditional support to his parents, Lisa and Reginald, his sister, Rian, and all of his family and friends, particularly his brothers in our football program.”
